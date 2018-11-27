No te preocupes no ira lejos: Sinopsis, reparto, ficha: Don't worry he won't get far on foot

SINOPSIS

Después de que John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix), un holgazán de Portland, casi pierde la vida en un accidente automovilístico, lo último que quiere hacer es dejar de beber.

Pero cuando éste, impulsado por su amiga (Rooney Mara) y un carismático padrino de adicciones (Jonah Hill), ingresa al tratamiento, a regañadientes, descubre un don especial para dibujar caricaturas irreverentes que desarrollan un seguimiento internacional y le otorgan una nueva oportunidad de vida.

Protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black Escrita y dirigida por Gus Van Sant

Duración: 113 minutos

Basado en una historia real, este drama conmovedor, perspicaz y divertido sobre la redención, el perdón y el poder curativo del arte, es una adaptación de la autobiografía del caricaturista John Callahan y está dirigido por Gus Van Sant (Milk, Good Will Hunting, Elephant), ganador de dos premios Oscar®.

La película está protagonizada por los nominados al Oscar® Joaquin Phoenix (Her, Walk the Line), Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street, Moneyball) y Rooney Mara (Carol, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), y por Jack Black (Bernie, School of Rock), Carrie Brownstein ("Portlandia", "Transparent"), Beth Ditto y Kim Gordon.

La película está producida por el ganador del Oscar® Steve Golin (Spotlight, The Revenant), Charles-Marie Anthonioz (Spring Breakers, One More Time with Feeling), Mourad Belkeddar (Heaven Knows What, One More Time with Feeling) y Nicolas Lhermitte (Heaven Knows What, One More Time with Feeling).

La producción ejecutiva estuvo a cargo de Brett Cranford (Night Moves, The Wait); la dirección de fotografía, de Christopher Blauvelt (Certain Women, The Bling Ring); el diseño de producción, de Jahmin Assa (Mid '90s); el vestuario, del nominado al Oscar® Danny Glicker (Up in the Air, Milk); el montaje, de David Marks y Gus Van Sant.









La música está compuesta por el nominado al Oscar® Danny Elfman (Milk, Good Will Hunting).